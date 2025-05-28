Green signal to environment-friendly rail projects: MP govt hails PM Modi for approval

Bhopal, May 28 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has welcomed the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs' decision to approved two multi-tracking railway projects aimed at enhancing transportation efficiency for both passengers and freight.

These projects include the construction of a third and fourth railway line between Ratlam and Nagda, as well as a fourth line between Wardha and Balharshah in Maharashtra.

These two projects are important as the projects will contribute to India’s climate goals by reducing oil imports by 20 crore liters and lowering CO2 emissions by 99 crore kg, beyond economic benefits.

Additionally, the railway expansion will generate approximately 74 lakh human-days of direct employment during construction.

In a post on his X handle, CM Mohan Yadav said: "The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs under the leadership of the Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved two multi-tracking projects for Indian Railways. These projects will significantly enhance connectivity in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, benefiting approximately 784 villages with a combined population of 19.74 lakh. On behalf of the people of Madhya Pradesh, I sincerely extend my gratitude to the Honourable Prime Minister for this invaluable initiative.”

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the projects on Wednesday. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that these initiatives will bolster infrastructure along the Delhi-Mumbai and Delhi-Chennai economic corridors, addressing congestion and improving transport flow.

The total estimated cost of the projects is approximately Rs 3,399 crore, with completion expected by 2029-30.

These projects are part of the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan, which emphasises integrated planning to ensure seamless multi-modal connectivity for the movement of people, goods, and services.

Covering four districts across Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, the new railway lines will add approximately 176 km to the existing Indian Railways network.

These routes play a crucial role in the transportation of key commodities such as coal, cement, clinker, gypsum, fly ash, containers, agricultural products, and petroleum-based goods. The capacity enhancement will facilitate an estimated 18.40 MTPA (Million Tonnes Per Annum) of additional freight traffic, making logistics more efficient.

These developments are expected to enhance travel convenience, optimise supply chains, and accelerate economic growth by improving logistical efficiency. Increased rail capacity will lead to better operational performance and service reliability, ultimately alleviating congestion.

In alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a self-reliant India, these projects will foster regional development, creating new employment and self-employment opportunities for local communities.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.