Greek PM outlines policy priorities

Athens, Sep 17 (IANS) Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has outlined the government's policy priorities for the coming months at a trade fair in Thessaloniki in northern Greece.

Delivering a speech on Saturday during the 87th Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF), he announced a series of measures aimed at strengthening the public healthcare system, accelerating the delivery of justice, combating tax evasion, and improving the prevention and response mechanism to natural disasters, Xinhua news agency reported.

The destructive major wildfires of this summer and the deadly floods last week have led to a radical redrawing of policies for the future, Mitsotakis said, according to Greek national broadcaster ERT.

"What the state and citizens have lost, will be recovered and we will work together... We will do our best so that this unequal battle with the climate crisis does not become a lost battle," he added.

Based on the current strength of the national economy, Mitsotakis announced new increases in pensions and wages in the private sector as of January 1, 2024.

He also promised to support vulnerable households to cope with increased energy costs and to keep prices of basic products low.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.