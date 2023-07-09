Greek govt wins confidence vote

Athens, July 9 (IANS) Greece's conservative government has received a vote of confidence in Parliament.

A total of 158 MPs voted in favour of the new administration led by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, while 142 voted against during the roll call vote in the 300-member strong assembly, Xinhua news agency reported, citing Greek national broadcaster ERT.

Addressing the plenary shortly before the vote, Mitsotakis said: "We are determined to move forward on the path shown to us by the citizens with a series of 10 national goals over the four-year period."

He reiterated his confidence that Greece will achieve investment-grade status this year, after about 13 years in the so-called "junk status."

The government's main priorities also include further growth to address social inequalities, higher salaries, and measures to combat unemployment, he said.

In addition, the government's policy framework focuses on energy transition and reforms in the healthcare and justice system, Mitsotakis said.

The conservative government won a second term in office in the June 25 general elections.

