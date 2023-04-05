Greece one step away from investment grade: PM

Athens, April 5 (IANS) Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said that the country is close to regaining an investment grade credit rating after 12 years in junk status.

"The national economy in four years has been upgraded 12 times. It is now one step away from investment grade... Our country is no longer a problem, but part of the solution in European developments," he said during an event on Tuesday.

After suffering a severe debt crisis since 2009, which brought the country to the brink of collapse, Greece finally exited the bailout era in 2018, reports Xinhua news agency.

The country also exited the European Union's enhanced surveillance framework last summer, under the current conservative government.

Greece's general elections will be held on May 21.

According to analysts, credit ratings agencies may upgrade the economy to investment status shortly before or after the elections.

"Progress has been made, despite many challenges, in the Greek econom ... I am very confident that Greece will soon obtain the much-desired investment rating on your national debt," Eurogroup President and Ireland's Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said at Tuesday's event.

