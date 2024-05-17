Greater Noida: Entire 'chowki' staff suspended after youth dies in police custody

New Delhi, May 17 (IANS) The Gautam Buddh Nagar Police have suspended all police personnel stationed at the Chipiyana 'chowki' in Greater Noida West over the death of a youth under mysterious circumstances while being in police custody.

The youth reportedly hanged him inside the chowki, however, his family and relatives have accused the policemen of pressurizing him to take the extreme step.

Sensing the gravity of the situation, Additional CP (Law and Order) and DCP Central rushed to the Chipiyana chowki in the Bisrakh police station area.

After the officials got a first-hand account of the suspicious death, Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh announced the suspension of the entire staff of the police chowki. Further, a complaint is also lodged, taking into account the series of events leading to the youth's death.

According to DCP, Central Noida, the deceased has been identified as Yogesh Kumar, a resident of Aligarh. He worked at a local workshop in Chipiyana area. Kumar on Wednesday night was brought to the chowki for questioning after allegations were made against him by a colleague

On Thursday morning at around 10 a.m., he reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself inside the police barrack. Though the exact reason for the suicide is yet to be ascertained, Kumar's family have levelled serious allegations against the policemen.

Talking to media persons, the family claimed that Rs 5 lakh was sought for Kumar's release. "I gave them Rs 50,000 and also Rs 1,000 for buying liquor. I was there at the chowki in the night. I told them that I would give the remaining Rs 4.5 lakh by morning. The policemen told me that they will release my brother after receiving money," Kumar's brother said, adding that the next morning, "my brother was killed by policemen".

