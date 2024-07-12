Greater Hyderabad’s proposed body HYDRA to manage 2,000 sq km

Hyderabad, July 12 (IANS) Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection (HYDRA), a new entity to be formed in line with the proposed geographical expansion of Greater Hyderabad up to the Outer Ring Road, will manage an area of 2,000 square kilometres.

The government of Telangana proposes to transfer some of the powers of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to HYDRA.

Powers of removal of unauthorised hoardings, flexes and collection of penalties are proposed to be transferred from GHMC to HYDRA.

At a review meeting with officials on Friday, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy suggested that HYDRA should be entrusted with the responsibility of the management of the area up to Outer Ring Road (ORR).

He asked officials to ensure the police station limits and the assembly constituency limits come under the same zone in the zonal division.

The Chief Minister also suggested a study to bring stringent rules to curb the encroachment of nalas, ponds and government lands.

He also wanted officials to ensure coordination between the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), Hyderabad Water Works, Disaster Management and Municipal departments regularly.

The Chief Minister said HYDRA should be developed as a strong system. He asked officials to consider special allocations, if necessary, to HYDRA.

He directed officials to formulate complete modalities and guidelines before the start of the Assembly session.

Earlier this month, he had asked the civic and urban development officials to chart out the course for reconstitution of the existing Enforcement, Vigilance and Disaster Management (EV&DM) wing of the GHMC.

He wanted modalities to be worked out for bringing in 27 municipalities/corporations and 33 village panchayats around the GHMC into the purview of HYDRA.

A DIG-rank officer will be the director of HYDRA while SP-rank officials will be appointed as additional directors.

The HYDRA will have specially deputed teams from GHMC, HMDA, Hyderabad Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB), city traffic police and other departments.

The proposed entity will not only work during floods and other disasters but will also protect lakes, ponds, water-bodies and government land in the 2,000 square kilometres area.

HYDRA is also likely to be entrusted with responsibilities like attending to emergencies relating to drinking water pipelines, drainage lines and power distribution lines and regulation of traffic.

