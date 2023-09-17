Governor, CMs of Telugu states greet PM Modi on birthday

Hyderabad/Vijayawada, Sep 17 (IANS) Governors and chief ministers of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on Sunday greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan greeted the Prime Minister. “Visionary leader who has won the global hearts and made Bharat proud,” she posted on X.

She prayed for the Prime Minister’s long life and good health to lead the nation for a long time.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao sent a letter to the Prime Minister to greet him on his birthday.

“On behalf of Government and people of Telangana and my personal behalf, I wish you a very happy birthday. May the God bless you with good health and long life for serving the nation for many more year,” wrote KCR.

Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer conveyed his warm greetings to Modi. "With great pleasure and privilege, I convey our heartiest felicitations and warm greetings to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji on his Birthday, on behalf of the people of Andhra Pradesh and on my own behalf,” the governor posted on X.

“I pray to God Almighty to shower His choicest blessings on you for a fruitful, happy, long and healthy life to fulfill the aspirations of the people and lead the country to greater heights,” he added.

Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy also greeted Modi. “My greetings and wishes to Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi garu on his 73rd birthday.”

