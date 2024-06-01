Golf: Bhadoo, Cheema, Ananyaa win titles in US Kids European Championships

Edinburgh, June 1 (IANS) The Indian contingent finished with a rich haul of three wins and five other top-5 finishes at the US Kids European Championships. The three winners were Ananyaa Sood in Girls 13, Nihal Cheema in Boys 7, and Manyaveer Bhadoo in Boys 15-18.

In addition, Sohraab Singh Talwar in Boys 10 was fifth; Ojaswini Saraswat was runner-up in Girls 11; Naina Kapur was fourth among Girls 12; Guntas Kaur Sandhu was third among Girls 13 and Kriti Parekh was fourth among Girls 14.

It was a splendid performance once again with as many as three winners, which was one of the highest-ever for the Indians.

A total of 22 young Indian golfers qualified for the European Championships either through the US Kids Indian local Tours in Gurgaon or Bengaluru or the 2023 Indian Championships.

More than 600 golfers from about 25 countries took part in 17 age groups, nine in boys and eight in girls and they are playing on four well-known golf courses in Scotland.

Top Indian results at the US Kids European Championships:

Boys:

Boys 7: (Longniddry GC - Par 36): 1. Nihal Cheema (35-35-37)

Boys 8: (Longniddry GC - Par 36): T-38 Samar Singh (43-48-49)

Boys 9: (Musselburgh; Par 72): 19. Drona Setlur (79-79-80); T-37 Sahib Aujla (90-87-95)

Boys 10: (Craigielaw- Par 72): 5. Sohraab Singh Talwar (77-75-75); 8. Adit Veeramachaneni (79-75-76); T-29 Bavin Boyapati (88-84-79); T-32 Nikash Mansharamani (83-77-95)

Boys 11: (Craigielaw- Par 72): T-16 Vidit Aggarwal (78-80-81)

Boys 14: (Glen GC - Par 72): 8. Ishnidh Virdi (71-74-77); 14. Aditya Joseph Kamath (76-74-78); 29. Vivaan Aggarwal (76-87-79); 30. Jivraj Khurana (88-86-74)

Boys 15-18: (Craigielaw – Par 72): 1. Manyaveer Bhadoo (73-77-77)

Girls:

Girls 8: (Longniddry GC - Par 36): 6. Ahana Shah (35-39-38); 24. Naaysha S Sinha (43-56-44)

Girls 9: (Longniddry GC - Par 36): 21. Siri Sudeep (53-47-44)

Girls 11: (Royal Musselburgh - Par 72): 2. Ojaswini Saraswat (72-70-68)

Girls 12: (Glen GC – Par 72): 4. Naina Kapur (73-73-72)

Girls 13: (Craigielaw – Par 72): 1. Ananyaa Sood (73-73-71); 3 Guntas Kaur Sandhu (74-74-81)

Girls 14: (Craigielaw – Par 72): 4. Kriti Parekh (80-84-76)

