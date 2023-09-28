Gnana, Anmol to lead India at Badminton Asia Junior

New Delhi, Sep 28 (IANS) 2022 Asian Junior bronze medallist Gnana Dattu and U-17 India’s No. 1 Anmol Kharb will spearhead a 33-member Indian squad at the Badminton Asia U-17 & U-15 Junior Championships, scheduled to take place in Chengdu, China from October 17.

The Indian squad will participate in a 14-day national training camp starting from October 1 at the National Centre of Excellence in, Guwahati.

“This is a new bunch of young shuttlers who have been consistently doing well in the junior circuit. These players have shown consistent performances across various domestic events and selection tournaments and it is our responsibility at the Badminton Association of India to give them the necessary break at this career stage.

I am sure they will play to their potential and give their best to make the nation proud,” said Sanjay Mishra, General Secretary, of the Badminton Association of India (BAI).

India’s No. 1 in the U-17 category, Anmol Kharb will lead the charge in girls’ singles along with India No.2 Tanvi Sharma, Rujula Ramu (Indian No. 3), and Naishaa Kaur Bhatoye in U-17 whereas Adarshini Shri NB, Diksha Sr, Shantipriya Hazarika, Evanna Tyagi will compete in the U-15 category.

Bornil Akash Changmil, Nischal Chand, Jagsher Singh Khangurra, and Dev Ruparelia will be the players to watch out for in the U-15 boys’ singles.

While bronze medallist in the U-15 age group in the last edition, Gnana Dattu will now shoulder the responsibility in the U-17 boys’ singles section alongside Lalthazuala, Pranauv Ram, and Suryaksh Rawat.

In the boys’ doubles section, the pair of Bhargav Ram Arigela and Vishwa Tez Gabburu along with Bhavya Chhabra and Param Choudhary will be India’s best bet in the U-17 category.

Whereas, the duo of Hardik Divyansh and Amith Raj Natraj will compete in the U-15 category, along with the pair of Jagsher Singh Khangurra and Dev Ruparelia.

Tanvi Reddy Andluri and Rashika U will play in the U-17 girls’ doubles section apart from the pair of Gayatri Rawat and Mansa Rawat.

Whereas, in the U-15 girls’ doubles category, the pair of Deepak Raj Aditi and Ponnamma B. V. Vridhi will be the ones to watch out for along with Lakshmi Ridhima Devneni and Sarayu Suryaneni.

India finished with five medals in last year’s edition including two silver and three bronze medals.

Indian U-17 squad

Boys’ singles: Lalthazuala, Pranauv Ram, Gnana Dattu DT, Suryaksh Rawat

Girls’ singles: Anmol Kharb, Tanvi Sharma, Rujula Ramu, Naishaa Kaur Bhatoye

Boys’ doubles: Bhargav Ram Arigela/Vishwa Tez Gabburu, Bhavya Chhabra/Param Choudhary

Girls’ doubles: Tanvi Reddy Anadluri/Rashika U, Gayatri Rawat/Mansa Rawat

Mixed Doubles: Siddharth Rawat/Angel Puneria, Bhargav Ram Arigela/Pragati Parida

Indian U-15 squad

Boys’ singles: Bornil Akash Changmail, Nischal Chand, Jagsher Singh Khangurra, Dev Ruparelia

Girls’ singles: Adarshini Shri NB, Diksha SR, Shantipriya Hazarika, Evanna Tyagi

Boys’ doubles: Hardik Divyansh/Amith Raj Natraj, Jagsher Singh Khangurra/Dev Ruparelia

Girls’ doubles: Deepak Raj Aditi/Ponnamma B. V. Vridhi, Lakshmi Ridhima Devneni/Sarayu Suryaneni

Mixed Doubles: Bornil Akash Changmail/Shantipriya Hazarika

