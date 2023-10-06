Global participation of farmers in U.P Krishi Kumbh

Lucknow, Oct 6 (IANS) Nearly two lakh farmers from India and abroad are expected to participate in 'Krishi Kumbh', scheduled to be organised here in December.

A state government spokesperson said that the event proposed to be organised at the Indian Sugarcane Research Institute (ISRI) will see participation of farmers and experts from many countries including Japan, Israel, Germany and the US.

"They will be made aware of new technology and innovation," the spokesperson said, adding that instructions have been given to invite national and international level renowned companies/institutions of agriculture and allied sector, agricultural universities, agricultural science centres and progressive farmers.

The topics which are expected to be taken up during the meet include cow-based natural farming, preparedness to face the challenges of climate change, promotion of ‘Sri Anna’, FPO-based business, reducing the cost of farming, stubble management as well as agriculture in the state with a $1 trillion economy.

"There will also be discussions, lectures, demonstration of agricultural drones, agricultural exhibition etc. on topics related to various aspects of agriculture, he said. The first edition of Krishi Kumbh was organised in Lucknow in 2018 when more than one lakh farmers and over 300 companies participated. A national level workshop was also held for stubble management during the event," he added.

