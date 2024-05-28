Giving importance to each individual: Rohit Sharma reveals his learnings as captain

New Delhi, May 28 (IANS) India captain Rohit Sharma has said that giving importance to each member of the team is his biggest learning during the leadership role. The opening batter is set to lead the country in his second T20 World Cup, which will be played in the USA and the West Indies from June 1 (India time).

Sharing his captaincy approach, Rohit said he prepares himself in advance to tackle any possible situation in the match. "The biggest challenge for a captain is to handle different players in the team. The biggest thing that I've learned during captaincy is to give importance to each individual so that they should feel important and part of the team. When they come to you with any difficulty, you have to give them the best solution," Rohit said in a video posted by Star Sports on X.

The 37-year-old added that he reads about the opposition and players before taking the field. "I have to prepare in both departments -- as a captain and as a player. For me, it is important to learn about the ground and opposition and I do that myself. I go and spend a lot of time in the meeting rooms and stuff like that. It is not for the players but just for me so that I can be ready with an answer if any situation arises.

"The T20 format has become very challenging as players take different approaches in the match and you have to be prepared for that. It is important for me to prepare according to that and share the information with my teammates," Rohit added.

India are scheduled to take on Bangladesh in the warm-up match on June 1 before starting their T20 World Cup campaign against Ireland in New York on June 5.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.