GIS 2025 Day-1: MP attracts over Rs 22 lakh cr investment proposals

Bhopal, Feb 25 (IANS) The inaugural day of the two-day Global Investors Summit in Bhopal attracted investment of Rs 22,50,657 crore from 15 various sectors. These investment proposals are likely to create a total job of 13,43,468 in Madhya Pradesh.

The summit which is being organised for the first time in Bhopal began at Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya (an open-air museum) on Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the gala function and urged the present industrialists and new investors to tap potential and new possibilities in Madhya Pradesh.

As per the official press statement, investment proposals worth Rs 22,50,657 crore were received on the first day.

Of these proposals, more than Rs 5 lakh crore have been received in the new and renewable energy sector, more than Rs 3 lakh crore in the minerals and resources sector, while the Department of Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion attracted Rs 4,94,314 crore investment proposals, nearly Rs 2 lakh crore proposals were pledged to urban development and housing sector.

The energy sector attracted Rs 1,50,000 crore (approx.) investment proposals, the public works department Rs 1.30 lakh crore and the tourism sector attracted Rs 64850 crore investment proposals.

The science and technology sector attracted Rs 64,174 crore in investment proposals, technical education, skill development and employment sector attracted investment proposals of Rs 43,326 crore while micro, small and medium enterprises attracted Rs 21,706 crore in investment intents.

The public health and family welfare sector attracted Rs 17,205 crore investment proposals.

Investors who evinced interest in the higher education sector pledged Rs 7,043 crore investments Rs 4,729 crore in horticulture and food processing and medical education Rs 3,908 crore.

In an encouraging development on Monday, the state government and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) worth Rs 1 lakh crore for various road projects of a combined length of 4,010 kilometres.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav pledged to extend full support to ensure the timely completion of NHAI's construction projects, the statement said.

This MoU aims not only to bolster the road infrastructure but also to generate new employment opportunities.

The agreement encompasses the development of several key road projects, including the Indore-Bhopal Greenfield High-Speed Corridor, Bhopal-Jabalpur Greenfield High-Speed Corridor, Prayagraj-Jabalpur-Nagpur Corridor, Lakhnadon-Raipur Expressway, Agra-Gwalior National Highway, Ujjain-Jhalawar National Highway, Indore Ring Road (Western and Eastern Bypass), Jabalpur-Damoh National Highway, Satna-Chitrakoot National Highway, Rewa-Sidhi National Highway, and a four-lane bypass on the western edge of Gwalior city, said the statement.

This MoU is set to attract fresh investments and foster growth in Madhya Pradesh's infrastructure sector during the Global Summit. Under this agreement, the state will see a modern road transport system being promoted, further catalysing industrial development as well, the statement added.

Similarly, four other MoUs were signed in the power sector.

An agreement worth Rs 2,1000 crore was signed between the Rural Electrification Corporation (REC) and the Power Management Company of the state. This agreement marks a new milestone in Madhya Pradesh's energy sector, enhancing power distribution across the state and improving electricity availability in rural areas.

According to the agreement, the REC will provide financial support of Rs 21,000 crore over the next five years to further develop Madhya Pradesh's power infrastructure.

This agreement is a significant step towards strengthening the state's power sector, ensuring efficient electricity supply, and promoting renewable energy, said another statement.

The second agreement was signed between NTPC Green Energy Limited and Madhya Pradesh Power Generating Company Limited (MPPGCL) to establish renewable energy projects with a capacity of 20 GW or more in Madhya Pradesh.

Another tripartite agreement was inked between NTPC Nuclear Power, a Maharatna public sector undertaking and India's largest power utility company, NTPC Limited and the Madhya Pradesh government.

The MoU aims to explore the development of six nuclear power projects of suitable capacity within the state. This significant collaboration is expected to bring an investment of approximately Rs 80,000 crore to Madhya Pradesh, transforming its energy infrastructure and contributing to India's ambitious clean and sustainable energy goals.

As a third agreement of day one of the summit, the Power Finance Corporation Limited (PFC) has committed to providing financial assistance to power utilities in Madhya Pradesh, including MP Power Management Company Limited (MPPMCL).

The PFC will provide total financial support of Rs 26,800 crore over the next five years to cover capital expenditure (capex) and operational requirements.

This agreement establishes a formal framework for the effective implementation of the Restructured Distribution Area Scheme (RDSS) and other related projects. The initiative aims to enhance the power supply system and improve reliability for the residents of Madhya Pradesh.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.