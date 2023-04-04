UP girl students in over 45,000 govt schools to be trained in self-defence

Lucknow, April 4 (IANS) Nearly two lakh girl students studying in more than 45,000 state-run schools in Uttar Pradesh will be specially trained for self-defence in a six-day programme.

This aims to ensure safety and well-being of the girls.

The state government will impart self-defence training to girl students under the Rani Laxmibai Self-Defence Training Programme as a part of the Mission Shakti launched alongside the 'School Chalo Abhiyan'.

According to the government spokesman, the girls will also be made aware of things like cyberbullying and acid attacks through various group discussions. They will also be made physically aware of their health through sports.

The state government will conduct the campaign in collaboration with the Government of India with the aim of making the girl students enrolled in Council and Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas run under the basic education department mentally and physically strong.

Under the scheme, girls of 11 to 14 years will be given self-defence training. The girl students will also be trained to be mentally balanced and empowered against any unexpected incident.

A one-hour session will be conducted every working day by instructors posted in the schools. In the session, training related to self-defence along with exercise, yoga and cleanliness has been included. Initially, a six-day training programme will be organised at the district level for instructors/teachers.

Under this module, 1200 physical teachers will be given special weekly training in a batch of 50 each.

Its duration will be 6-8 hours daily (Monday-Saturday). Under primary coverage, girl students of Classes 6, 7 and 8 (11-14 years of age) will be trained in 45,000 government schools run in all 75 districts.

After the training of the trainers, they will also be provided with an evaluation and certificate. Residential schools of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya for girls will also be included in the training.

As per the training module, one instructor and one assistant will be appointed for 50 trainees. Women and child security wing 1090 has been roped in as a consultant agency for the project.

The Rani Laxmibai Self-Defence Training module has been prepared with the help of experts from various fields.

It has been prepared with the advice of experts from self-defence instructors, legal counsel, women and child security wing, UP Police, education department, Uttar Pradesh Development Systems Corporation Ltd (UPDESCO) and UNICEF.

In the module, a detailed action plan of six days has been given, including necessary activities related to training of trainers, discussions, audio-video, sports, necessary laws and helpline numbers for women and girls, evaluation of participants and various case studies.

After getting the training, teachers and instructors will go to the schools and train the girls through all these activities recorded in the module.

