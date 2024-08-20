Germany in contact with Russia on Nord Stream Pipeline explosion

Berlin, Aug 20 (IANS) Germany is in contact with Russian authorities over the 2022 Nord Stream pipeline explosion and can exchange information with Moscow, a spokesperson for the German Foreign Ministry said.

At a daily press briefing on Monday, the spokesperson said such information exchange can be done on the condition of not harming the investigation, Xinhua news agency reported.

When asked to comment on some reports that Russia has complained about Germany's investigation into the 2022 Nord Stream pipeline explosion, the spokesperson dismissed the complaint, saying that the investigation is still ongoing, and it is not yet possible to report the results.

Oleg Tyapkin, director of the Third European Department at the Russian Foreign Ministry, has told Russia's RIA Novosti news agency that Russia is pushing for negotiations to ensure Germany meets its international obligations in the fight against terrorism.

Tyapkin added that Moscow has formally lodged complaints with Germany and other affected countries, urging them to fulfill their obligations under United Nations anti-terrorism conventions during the investigation of the 2022 Nord Stream pipeline explosion.

