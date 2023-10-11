German police arrest more right-wing extremists

Berlin, Oct 11 (IANS) German police have arrested several members of a right-wing extremist group that had plotted to violently overthrow the government and kidnap the Health Minister last year, prosecutors said.

The five arrested persons are believed to have taken on important tasks for the group called Vereinte Patrioten (United Patriots), including providing servers for conspiratorial communications and obtaining firearms, Xinhua news agency quoted the prosecutorsas saying.

The group's primary suspects have been on trial since May.

The new arrests made it clear "that our security authorities have learned from past mistakes and are quite capable of recognising right-wing extremist networks", Misbah Khan, a Green Party MP, told the German Press Agency on Tuesday.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.