German Chancellor Scholz criticises Trump's Gaza plan as 'scandal'

Berlin, Feb 10 (IANS) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz criticised US President Donald Trump's plan to relocate Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, calling it "a scandal."

Scholz and Friedrich Merz, leader of the opposition Christian Democratic Union (CDU), engaged in the first televised debate on Sunday evening ahead of Bundestag elections on February 23.

One of the key topics discussed was how Germany should engage with the United States under Trump's administration. Addressing the Middle East issue, Scholz reaffirmed his opposition to Trump's Gaza proposal, Xinhua news agency reported.

Speaking at a campaign event on Friday, Scholz had voiced his disapproval, stating, "We must not resettle the population of Gaza to Egypt," and expressing his "complete rejection" of the plan.

During Sunday's debate, Scholz described his strategy for dealing with Trump as involving "clear words and friendly conversations." Merz, while also expressed concerns over Trump's proposal, described it as "part of a series of irritating proposals from the American Administration." However, he suggested that Germany should wait to see which plans the US government intends to pursue "seriously."

On the issue of potential US tariffs, Scholz affirmed that the European Union is prepared to "act within an hour" if necessary.

Merz, meanwhile, emphasised the importance of European unity, including cooperation with Britain despite Brexit, called for "a common European strategy" to tackle challenges.

Their debate also covered key domestic issues, including the economy, immigration, and the impact of ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

The upcoming snap elections are seen as a crucial test for Scholz's Social Democratic Party (SPD), which currently polls at 16 per cent. The conservative CDU and its Bavarian sister party, Christian Social Union (CSU), lead the polls with stable support of around 30 per cent.

