German Chancellor Merz criticizes Israeli strikes in Gaza

Helsinki, May 27 (IANS) Visiting German Chancellor Friedrich Merz expressed deep concern over the scale and intensity of Israel's recent airstrikes in Gaza on Tuesday, arguing that the operations have gone beyond what is necessary in the so-called fight against terrorism, especially given their severe humanitarian consequences.

At a joint press conference with Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo in the southwestern Finnish city of Turku, Merz said: "The massive military strikes that the Israeli army has carried out in Gaza no longer make any sense to me. What is their aim? Simply for releasing the hostages is not enough."

"I must say that it is no longer possible to understand what is happening there at the moment. We need to intensify the dialogue with the Israeli government," he added.

Orpo echoed Merz's concerns, describing the sufferings of civilians in Gaza as "completely unacceptable".

"This causing of suffering, this killing -- it must end," he stressed.

This marks the second time in as many days that Merz has publicly criticised Israel's operations in Gaza, Xinhua news agency reported.

Speaking at an event hosted by German broadcaster WDR on Monday, he said, "Harming the civilian population to such an extent, as has increasingly been the case in recent days, can no longer be justified as a fight against Hamas terrorism."

According to Finnish daily Helsingin Sanomat, Merz's comments represent a marked departure from Germany's traditionally cautious language regarding Israeli military conduct.

However, when asked at the press conference how this rhetorical shift might be reflected in policy, Merz stopped short of outlining specific measures.

He declined to say whether Germany would suspend arms exports to Israel or consider sanctions against Israeli officials.

"We are in contact with Israel," he noted, adding only that discussions are ongoing within the German government.

Merz's remarks come amid growing international concerns over Israel's operations in Gaza, with mounting calls for greater accountability and humanitarian restraint.

Earlier, Merz criticised air strikes on Gaza as no longer justified by the need to fight Hamas and "no longer comprehensible," in comments at a press conference in Finland.

Attacks on Gaza killed dozens in recent days, and the population of more than two million faces worsening hunger and starvation, according to a UN-backed monitor.

Efforts to revive a short-lived ceasefire that broke down in March have made little visible progress, although one regional diplomat said talks were still going on in Doha and there remained a chance for a deal.

The German comments are particularly striking given that Merz won elections in February, promising to host Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on German soil in defiance of an arrest warrant by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

"The massive military strikes by the Israelis in the Gaza Strip no longer reveal any logic to me -- how they serve the goal of confronting terror," Merz said in Turku, Finland.

He did not reply to a question about German weapons exports to Israel.

