Gaurika returns to battle Neha, Tvesa and Sneha in 11th Leg of WPGT

Bengaluru, July 11 (IANS) Neha Tripathi returns to the 11th Leg of the Women’s Pro Golf Tour with an extra spring in her step after a long-awaited win last week. She will lead the 39-players field for the Rs. 12 lakh purse at the Bangalore Golf Club.

The 31-year-old seasoned golfer, who turned pro back in 2010, went through more than four and a half years without a win before beating back a strong challenge from a bunch of younger players, some of whom are still amateurs.

“I knew I was on the right track and I was playing well, but last week all pieces fell in place,” said Neha, who before last week’s win won at the start of 2019. “It is always nice to get the win and it brings a lot of satisfaction with it.”

Tvesa Malik is another one looking for that satisfaction after a couple of tough seasons on the Ladies European Tour, where she only has a limited status this season, according to information provided by the Women's Golf Association of India (WGAI).

Tvesa, who has been playing mostly on the European Tour for the past few seasons, last won on the WPGT in 2021. And now, she is trying to play herself back into form through the Tour, where the 27-year-old started back in 2017.

Gaurika Bishnoi, who missed the last two events due to personal commitments, won her last start, which was the eighth leg and is back for the 11th Leg. Gaurika, who has been working on some aspects of her game, is hoping to get into the right frame by the time the LET’s Qualifying School comes around.

Gaurika has won twice this season, at the sixth leg at the Classic Golf and Country Club and the eighth leg at Clover Greens. She was also runner-up at the fifth leg in Golden Greens and the seventh Leg at the DLF Golf and Country Club.

Sneha Singh is the only player besides Gaurika to have won more than once this season. Sneha is leading the Order of Merit and her success this season includes wins in the third leg at the Royal Calcutta Golf Club and the fifth leg at the Golden Greens in Gurugram.

IANS

bsk

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.