Gandhi Jayanti 2024: Indian missions celebrate power of non-violence

Kathmandu, Oct 2 (IANS) Indian missions all over the subcontinent celebrated the 155th Gandhi Jayanti on Wednesday by hosting events that honoured the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi.

The Indian Embassy in Nepal commemorated the day by hosting a morning of hymns and musical compositions in Kathmandu.

"The ambassador paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. On this occasion, Saraswati Khatri of Sur Sudha Band performed hymns and musical compositions dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi," the Embassy said in a post on X.

During the event, Indian Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava emphasised the relevance of Mahatma Gandhi's principles and teachings in today's world.

Lyudmila Sekacheva, President of the BRICS World of Traditions NGO, also spoke at the event. She has been instrumental in setting up of Tolstoy-Gandhi Centres in Russia and India and discussed the lasting influence of Gandhi's messages.

The Embassy also informed that representatives from the Nepal Charkha Pracharak Gandhi-Tulasi Smarak Mahaguthi participated in the celebrations, while artists from JNCC Moscow and students of the EOI school presented cultural performances. Indian community members also attended the event.

As part of the occasion, Ambassador Srivastava felicitated sanitation workers at the Embassy for their contribution to maintaining a clean and hygienic environment.

Meanwhile, the High Commission of India in Bangladesh also celebrated the 155th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, highlighting his teachings of non-violence.

"The Indian High Commission in Dhaka marked the 155th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi today. In his address, HC Pranay Verma said Gandhiji's unwavering faith in peace, non-violence, tolerance and understanding as a force for change continues to remain relevant even today," the High Commission said in a post on X.

The High Commissioner also stressed that Gandhi Jayanti is recognised internationally as the International Day of Non-Violence, underscoring the importance of Gandhiji's teachings in addressing modern global challenges like terrorism.

In Colombo, newly-appointed Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya, along with Indian High Commissioner Santosh Jha, paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.

Officials of the the Indian Embassy in Bhutan, led by Indian Ambassador Sudhakar Dalela, paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and took the Swachhata Pledge, committing to maintaining cleanliness in their surroundings.

