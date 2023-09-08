G20 Summit: Tibetan nationals protest in Delhi against Chinese delegation

New Delhi, Sep 8 (IANS) Several Tibetan nationals on Friday gathered at Majnu Ka Tila in north Delhi to protest against the Chinese delegation attending the G20 Summit in the national Capital, a police official said.

"The protest was peaceful. We have now dispersed the crowd," the police official said, adding that no protest is allowed.

Police on Friday had barricaded and deployed a large number of personnel, including paramilitary forces at Majnu Ka Tilla area ahead of the two-day G20 Summit scheduled to take place this weekend.

On Thursday, President of the Tibetan Youth Congress Gonpo Dhundup had announced plans for the protest on Friday against China's unlawful occupation of Tibet. He expressed deep concern about the critical situation in Tibet and explained that protests occur whenever a Chinese delegation visits a free nation.

