G20 summit: Man arrested for posting false alert on social media in Delhi (Lead)

New Delhi, Sep 8 (IANS) A man was arrested on Friday from north Delhi for allegedly posting a false alert on social media, claiming that an auto-rickshaw was transporting firearms and explosives towards the Pragati Maidan area, a police official said.

The Pragati Maidan area falls under New Delhi district, which has been termed the "Controlled Zone 1" for the G20 Summit and vehicular restrictions are imposed in the area.

According to police, the official twitter handle of DCP Outer North was tagged regarding a tweet by twitter handle of one Kuldeep Sah (21), mentioning that "Yah auto driver Pragati Maidan ki taraf guns aur explosive Lekar ja raha hai (this auto-rickshaw driver is transporting firearms and explosives towards the Pragati Maidan)”, while sharing the registration number and picture of auto-rickshaw.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (outernorth) Ravi Kumar Singh said that considering the sensitivity of the tweet, the ownership of concerned auto was taken which was found in the name of Gurmeet Singh, (50) a resident of SSN Park.

“The address was visited where the auto driver identified as Harcharan Singh (48) was found, who stated that the auto is registered in his brother's name and he is using the auto for carrying material of clothes in Chandni Chowk area,” said the DCP.

Singh further stated that he is having a dispute with a person namely Kuldeep Shah, who resides in the same street over parking of his auto.

“All facts were verified and the auto was checked thoroughly and no suspicious thing was found. Further house of Kuldeep Shah was also visited, who was found at home,” said the DCP.

On inquiry, Shah told police that he has posted the tweet as the auto driver parked the auto outside his house and he has warned him several times not to park it outside his house.

“Shah has made rumours/false post regarding the G20 Summit security. Legal action is being taken against him,” the DCP added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.