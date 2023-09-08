G20 summit: Biden lands in India, to hold bilateral talks with Modi on Friday

New Delhi, Sep 8 (IANS) The US president Joe Biden on Friday evening arrived in New Delhi to attend the G20 summit.

He was received by Minister V K Singh at the airport.

Biden will directly head for a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence.

During the bilateral meeting, both the leaders are likely to discuss a number of issues, including a deal for fighter jet engines, the procurement of predator drones, and collaboration on critical and emerging technologies like 5G and 6G networks, as per reports.

Earlier today, prior to his departure for New Delhi, Biden had posted on X (formerly Twitter) that "every time we (the G20) engage, we get better. I'm headed to the G20 - the premier forum for international economic cooperation... focused on making progress on Americans' priorities, delivering for developing nations, and showing our commitment to the G20 as a forum that can deliver."

Biden, 80, had tested negative for COVID-19 before his departure.

He will be following the COVID-19 guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) during his visit to India and his trip to Vietnam, the White House had said.

The announcement earlier this week came after First Lady Jill Biden, 72, tested positive for COVID-19 on September 4.

