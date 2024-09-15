Future of Indian cricket very bright; can't take Bangladesh lightly in Tests: Pragyan Ojha

New Delhi, Sep 15 (IANS) From September 19, India’s gruelling 10-match Test season begins when they take on Bangladesh in the two-game series opener at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

The stakes will be high, as India begin their build-up for the all-important Border-Gavaskar Trophy happening later this year in Australia, while Bangladesh will be aiming to keep their good form running after beating Pakistan 2-0.

Pragyan Ojha, the former India left-arm spinner who played Test cricket from 2008 to 2013, will be gearing up to play for Manipal Tigers in the upcoming season of the Legends League Cricket (LLC). He speaks exclusively to IANS on LLC season three kicking off on September 20, India’s series against Bangladesh, future of Indian cricket and more.

Q. LLC is about to start and one gets to see the legends in action again. How excited are you?

A. First of all, there are a lot of layers. The first layer is that you are getting a chance to play with your old friends, with whom you have spent a lot of time and got to play with them at state and country levels. So, you are getting a chance again to play with them. It has been going on for the last 2-3 years, so everybody is looking forward to it.

The second most important thing is that as a cricketer or any other profession, you are getting a chance to live in it again. It always holds a very special place. Thirdly, there are a few people who are blessed and financially very sound. But there are a few people who are trying to make up, because when you talk about draft, auction, it's not a very small amount that you are talking about; it's a very handsome amount.

So a lot of guys are getting very strong financial support, which is very good. I am glad that LLC and people who are organizing it, it's a very good thought of them in trying to give a second chance to all the cricketers who are trying to make a second life out of it.

All the people who are playing this now, they are all retired - like those who have played the country, and who have been blessed to play IPL also. After playing all this, somewhere you are financially secured.

There are a lot of guys like that, because of what they have done for so many years, they are getting a chance to play, which is very good and I am glad that such an opportunity has been created.

Q. If I talk about Manipal Tigers, as the defending champions, how much will you feel that this time the competition is going to be tough and how has the preparation been?

A. Last year, I was playing for the Hyderabad team. Plus, Manipal and Hyderabad have played the finals. So I think the defending champions have a responsibility. As long as you are playing, as long as things are going fine, you should always enjoy and just give your best.

So I am really looking forward to being with Manipal Tigers, as they will come back and continue to play the way they have played last year. Like Bhajjupa (Harbhajan Singh) as a leader, he was my captain when we were playing for the IPL when together for Mumbai Indians. Now he is going to be captain here too. So it's a good thing.

Q. You have played in the IPL for Mumbai Indians. So what are your thoughts on how would Rohit Sharma’s future in the franchise would look like?

A. I think franchise cricket is a totally different cricket from state and international cricket, as the rules are completely different. But personally, if you ask me, I have seen Rohit Sharma grow to this kind of stature that he has. So I think if he continues with Mumbai Indians, it will be great, because Rohit Sharma has a lot of fans and sponsors, as they relate to him.

But it is up to the franchisee and the player, plus the rules. So we will have to wait and see. But personally, I always relate to Rohit Sharma, as he played for Deccan Chargers first and then for Mumbai Indians. I will always relate to him playing for Mumbai, as he is a Mumbai boy.

Q. For this Duleep Trophy, a lot of star players have been selected for it. So how much will this benefit domestic cricket?

A. See, domestic cricket is very important. If senior players play, it will have more relevance and value. Not just for domestic cricket, but also for the players who will play, because they will be ready. If you look at any country, if cricket is moving forward or being enhanced, it is happening because their domestic structure, and games are of high quality.

You can look at Australia, South Africa, and England - the heart of their cricket is domestic cricket. It is good that some senior players are coming back and playing domestic cricket, which is very, very important.

When I was growing up, we used to wait for Venkatapathy Raju, VVS Laxman, or Mohammed Azharuddin to play domestic cricket. When they all used to play for Hyderabad, they had the experience of international cricket, which was a means at that time. Now IPL has come, there are a lot of opportunities. But now it becomes a motivational factor for young players.

Q. Whom do you believe are the two players who can follow in the footsteps of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli?

A. I think there are a lot of players. If you talk about senior players, I am really glad that Rishabh Pant has come back, as he’s someone who has left his mark in Test cricket and the knocks he’s played, I am really looking forward to seeing him come back. Along with him, there are Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill.

These are the players I am really looking forward to. Dhruv Jurel is also a player whose performance and attitude are fearless. I am really glad that all these players have taken the team forward. If we talk about bowling, Akash Deep has been very impressive. I would like to see how these players move forward.

Q. How do you see the importance of Bangladesh’s Test tour for India? Will it be competitive games or would it be a cakewalk for India?

A. They are a sub-continent team and have good spinners. If you see, Mehidy Hassan has become the man of the tournament (in 2-0 win over Pakistan). The way he performed, he is a good batsman and a good spinner. Plus, Shakib is also there, so it won't be that easy. It will be tricky as to how the Indian team will play against them on a particular pitch.

I won't say that Bangladesh will challenge them; I will say that it will be a good fight. The way Bangladesh has defeated Pakistan in their home, they are moving in the right direction. When they come here, it will be a good series.

The biggest thing is, the guys wishing to make a name for themselves - the way they will perform here, they will get in for Australia series. We know that Australia has not won the Border Gavaskar Trophy twice at home, and they would want for getting that thing right. So, this series of India against Bangladesh will build momentum for India. It's a very important series, and I don't think the team should take it lightly.

Q. You have played with Gautam Gambhir for India. So, what do you think of Gautam Gambhir as a head coach of this Indian team?

A. He is a champion of a player. His thoughts will be crystal clear. He will say what he wants to say. Communication will be very straight with clarity in it. When you are on national duty, as a player, as a decision-making individual, you need clarity. Gautam Gambhir will give you that.

