Fugitive gangster deported from Philippines, arrested at IGI airport

New Delhi, Feb 2 (IANS) In a significant development, a dreaded gangster, Joginder Gyong, was deported from Philippines on Sunday and arrested at Delhi’s IGI airport by the Special Cell of Delhi Police over his role in multiple criminal cases.

The criminal is wanted by Haryana and other states over criminal conspiracy and murder charges besides other heinous crimes.

The gangster was arrested in Philippines and brought back Delhi via Bangkok, where his custody was taken by the Special Cell of Delhi Police.

Joginder Gyong has been guilty of engaging in criminal activities along with his brother Surinder Geong. He has multiple cases against him, with murder charges lodged against him at Panipat police station in 2017.

The fugitive gangster was involved in multiple criminal cases with cases lodged against him in Delhi also, over offences of robbery, murder, attempt to murder, putting person in fear of death or of grievous hurt in order to commit extortion and kidnapping for ransom.

His gangster brother had died in exchange of fire with the Haryana Police. Following this, he also planned and carried out a murder to avenge the death of his brother.

The CBI got a red notice issued against him from Interpol, following which he was nabbed and sent back to India.

“The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had got a Red Notice issued against Joginder Gyong from the Interpol on October 25, 2024, which was circulated to law enforcement agencies globally for tracking him down,” said on official statement.

Delhi Police said Gyong was apprehended by the Philippines Bureau of Immigration (PBI) from Bacolod City, acting on India's request for his extradition.

His extradition marks a significant victory for the investigative agency as the criminal was arrested by Philippines authorities and sent back to India.

As per official estimates, more than 100 wanted criminals have been returned to India through coordination via Interpol channels, since 2021.

