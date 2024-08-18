Fresh wildfire erupts in Turkey, forcing evacuations

Istanbul, Aug 18 (IANS) A fresh wildfire erupted on Sunday in Turkey's western city of Izmir, leading to the evacuation of a residential area in its Urla district, local media reported.

The blaze began in the Maquis shrubland near the Balikliova neighbourhood, reports Xinhua news agency, quoting local media Hurriyet Daily.

Driven by strong winds, it rapidly spread to a summer housing estate with 440 homes.

Izmir Governor Suleyman Elban told reporters that most citizens were successfully evacuated at first. However, 34 individuals who resisted evacuation until the last moment were eventually rescued by a Coast Guard boat from the sea since land evacuation was risky.

The fire, which is still developing, was caused by sparks from a damaged power line, Elban said, adding that efforts to control the flames are ongoing.

Izmir has been facing several wildfires affecting residential areas over the past four days, with the most severe blaze occurring in the Karsiyaka district, forcing around 1,000 people to evacuate.

The fire that started in the Karsiyaka district entered its third day, and spread to the residential neighbourhoods and an industrial site in the early morning hours, leading to the evacuation of three neighbourhoods.

Additionally, Agriculture and Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumakli warned citizens that very low humidity, extremely high winds, and high temperatures are expected for the entire coming week. He advised that, if possible, no fires should be lit outside enclosed areas.

Yumakli also informed reporters on the scene on Saturday morning that there were 72 fires across the country, with 45 under control and efforts going on to address the remaining 27.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.