Freight worker killed in accident at Sydney Airport

Sydney, Sep 7 (IANS) A freight handler at Sydney Airport has died after being struck by a vehicle in a workplace incident on Sunday.

Emergency services were deployed after reports that a worker had been struck by a vehicle at the airport's Qantas international freight terminal around 10.30 a.m. on Sunday, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Ambulance paramedics arrived and treated a man, believed to be aged in his 40s, for significant injuries to his head and chest, but he could not be revived and was declared deceased at the scene.

Police said that the incident is not being treated as suspicious.

Sydney Airport said in a statement that support services have been made available to all staff at the airport.

"Our thoughts are with the worker's family, friends and colleagues during this incredibly difficult time," it said. "We are working to support the airline and relevant authorities as they investigate the incident."

There were no disruptions to passenger flights.

Qantas said that the man was not employed by the airline but that it would work closely with relevant authorities and provide support to all those affected.

Local media reported that he was employed by a company specialising in aviation logistics.

Workplace health and safety authorities were notified about the incident, and a report will be prepared for the coroner.

