Freight train derails in suburban Chicago, no injuries reported

Chicago, June 28 (IANS) A freight train derailed on Thursday in suburban Chicago, according to local media and authorities. No injuries have been reported.

Canadian National, owner of the freight train, said 10 railcars carrying "various substances" derailed.

Shortly after the derailment, a mandatory evacuation order was issued by authorities for anyone basically within one mile (1.6 km) radius of the scene of the derailment, which is surrounded by residential areas, Xinhua news agency reported.

The evacuation order was lifted around 1:30 p.m. Two hazmat teams from Canadian National were dealing with propane and there were "no current leaks", local media reported, quoting the fire department. There was one small leak, but it evaporated with no hazardous readings.

At a press conference Thursday afternoon, Matteson Mayor Sheila Chalmers-Currin said around 300 people were affected by the evacuation order. The cause of the derailment is not known yet.

The derailment happened at around 10:35 a.m. local time, and no one was evacuated from the train cars, local media reported.

