Freed Israeli hostage unaware wife, daughters were murdered on Oct 7 until release

Jerusalem, Feb 9 (IANS) Eli Sharabi, one of three Israeli hostages released on Saturday, was unaware that his wife and two daughters had been killed in the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack until his release.

When asked about his feelings upon being freed, Eli (52) expressed joy, saying, "I am very happy today. I am happy to be back to my family and friends, my wife and daughters."

However, after spending 491 days in captivity, he did not know that his wife, Lianne, and daughters, Noya (16) and Yahel (13), had been murdered in their home in Kibbutz Be'eri.

Adding to the heartbreak, he was also informed that his brother, Yossi Sharabi, had died in captivity, with his body still being held in Gaza.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) shared a photo of Eli with his mother and sister on social media, stating, "In these moments, we remember his wife, Lianne, and two daughters, Yahel and Noiya, who were murdered by Hamas on October 7, along with his brother Yossi, who was kidnapped and murdered in captivity."

Eli Sharabi was one of three hostages freed by Hamas as part of the latest prisoner exchange deal, which saw Israel release 183 Palestinian prisoners under an internationally brokered ceasefire agreement.

The other two hostages, Ohad Ben Ami and Or Levy, were handed over to the Red Cross before reuniting with their families in Israel.

People were shocked by Eli's frail appearance upon his release.

Meanwhile, Palestinian prisoners were welcomed home in Ramallah and other areas of the occupied West Bank. Representatives stated that some required medical care, though no details were provided.

This release marks the fifth hostage-prisoner swap under the first phase of a ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel, brokered by Egypt and Qatar with support from the United States. As part of the deal, Israel began releasing 183 Palestinian prisoners on Saturday.

Abdullah al-Zaghari, head of the Palestinian Prisoners Club, confirmed that the freed prisoners, transported by the International Committee of the Red Cross, had arrived in Ramallah. Television footage showed a large crowd gathering to welcome them.

According to the Hamas-affiliated Prisoners' Media Office, the released Palestinian prisoners include 18 individuals sentenced to life imprisonment, 54 serving long sentences, and 111 from Gaza who were arrested after the October 7 attack.

Under the ceasefire agreement, effective from January 19, Hamas is expected to release 33 hostages, while Israel will free hundreds of Palestinian prisoners.

