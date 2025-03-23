France voices concern over renewed tensions in Lebanon

Paris, March 23 (IANS) France has expressed deep concern over the renewed tensions in southern Lebanon, condemned the rocket fire into Israel from Lebanese territory, and called on Israel to exercise restraint following its retaliatory strikes.

In a Foreign Ministry statement on Saturday, France urged all parties to uphold the commitments made under the ceasefire agreement reached in November 2024, to avoid an escalation that could have serious consequences for the security of Lebanon, Israel, and the wider region, Xinhua news agency reported.

The statement also urged to preserve the significant progress achieved in recent months to ensure the safety of both Israelis and Lebanese on either side of the Blue Line.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot conveyed these messages to Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar and Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji.

At least six people were killed and 28 others injured in fresh Israeli airstrikes targeting eastern and southern Lebanon on Saturday evening, according to Lebanon's health authorities.

In southern Lebanon, the Israeli airstrikes targeted the city of Tyre, as well as several valleys and villages, killing six people and injuring 22, said Lebanon's Public Health Emergency Operations Centre, adding the attacks in eastern Lebanon injured six.

Meanwhile, a Lebanese security source told Xinhua news agency that Israel has carried out 15 airstrikes so far on Saturday evening.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said the Israeli Air Force launched a second wave of strikes against what it claimed Hezbollah command centres, infrastructure sites, militants, rocket launchers, and a weapons storage facility across Lebanon.

It said it will "continue to strike as required to protect Israeli civilians".

Shortly before, a statement from the Israeli Defence Minister's Office said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz had instructed the IDF to launch a second wave of strikes against dozens of "Hezbollah targets" in Lebanon in response to the rockets fired into northern Israel on Saturday morning.

"The Lebanese government is responsible for everything that happens on its territory," the statement said.

"Israel will not allow any harm to its citizens and sovereignty, and will act in every way to ensure the security of Israeli citizens and northern communities."

Earlier on Saturday, the Israeli military said it intercepted rockets launched from Lebanon toward the northern Israeli town of Metula. No casualties were reported in Israel, according to the country's emergency services.

The first wave of Israeli attacks came on Saturday noon, hitting areas near the villages of Touline, Kfar Melki, Mleeta, and the Wadi al-Hujeir valley in southern Lebanon, Lebanon's state-owned National News Agency (NNA) reported, adding that a residential building in Touline was destroyed, leaving one dead and three wounded.

In a statement issued after the strikes, the Israeli military said it struck Hezbollah's infrastructure in Lebanon.

As part of diplomatic efforts to curb the ongoing escalation, Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji held talks with several regional Foreign Ministers and officials, according to the NNA.

Rajji called for pressure on Israel to halt its offensive, de-escalate the situation, and contain the growing crisis along the southern border.

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) voiced alarm over the violence.

"We strongly urge all parties to refrain from actions that could jeopardise the fragile stability," UNIFIL's spokesperson Andrea Tenenti said, warning that further escalation could have "severe consequences".

UNIFIL said peacekeepers were maintaining patrols to de-escalate tensions.

The exchange occurred amid lingering friction over a US- and French-mediated ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, which took effect on November 27, 2024, halting more than a year of hostilities linked to the Gaza conflict.

The truce stipulated an Israeli withdrawal from disputed Lebanese territory, but Israeli forces continue to occupy five border posts well past a February 18 deadline, Lebanese officials said.

