France announces minor cabinet reshuffle

Paris, July 21 (IANS) The French presidential office has announced a newly-reshuffled government still being led by Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, with the leadership of most main ministries remaining unchanged.

Aurelien Rousseau, who was Borne's chief of staff for one year, takes over Francois Braun as the health minister, reports Xinhua news agency.

Pap Ndiaye, a historian appointed as education minister last year, will leave the government, to be replaced by Gabriel Attal, who was named budget minister in 2022 and had served as government spokesperson for two years before that.

New members also include Philippe Vigier, a member of the Democratic Movement, who will serve as the new minister delegate for overseas affairs.

The mayor of Dunkirk, Patrice Vergriete, was brought in as the minister delegate for housing. Sabrina Agresti-Roubache was appointed the state secretary for cities, a position in which she will be responsible for urban policy.

Marlene Schiappa, the state secretary for the social and solidarity economy and associative Lifes, will leave the government as she has been under fire over the misuse of an anti-extremism fund.

President Emmanuel Macron will chair the first cabinet meeting of the new government on Friday morning, according to his office.

