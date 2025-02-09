Four women workers killed as tractor overturns in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati, Feb 9 (IANS) Four women agriculture workers were killed when a tractor on which they were travelling overturned on the bund of a canal in Andhra Pradesh's Palnadu district on Sunday.

Three others were injured in the accident that occurred at Madala major canal near Bollavaram village in Muppalla mandal of Palnadu district.

According to police, the accident occurred when the driver of the tractor lost control of the vehicle.

The women from Chagantivaripalem village were returning home after working on a chili farm.

The deceased were identified as M. Samarajyam (50), M. Gangamma (55), C. Madhavi (30), and T. Padmavathi (45).

Upon receiving information, police rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation.

The injured stuck under the tractor were pulled out and shifted to Sattenapalli Government Hospital and their condition is said to be critical.

Palnadu District Superintendent of Police Srinivasa Rao and other officials visited the accident spot.

The bodies of the four deceased women were also shifted to Sattenapalli hospital for autopsy.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has expressed grief over the accident. He condoled the loss of lives in the accident.

The Chief Minister said the death of four women workers while returning home from an agriculture field was saddening.

The tractor carrying the women workers overturned while heading to Chagantivaripalem from Bollavaram village.

CM Naidu directed officials to make sure that the injured get the best treatment at the hospital.

He assured the bereaved families that the government will extend them all possible assistance.

State Transport Minister M. Ramprasad Reddy expressed shock over the accident.

He said the death of women workers in the accident was unfortunate and conveyed his condolences to the families of the deceased.

The Minister directed officials to ensure best possible treatment to the injured workers.

Road accidents in Andhra Pradesh claim about 8,000 lives every year.

