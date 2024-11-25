Four missing after heavy snow hits Turkey

Ankara, Nov 25 (IANS) Four people were missing on Monday in Turkey's northern province of Ordu as heavy snowfall gripped much of the country since the weekend.

The four individuals were stranded in the Mesudiye district, the state-run TRT broadcaster reported, quoting Ordu Governor Muammer Erol.

The group, identified as Murat and Ferhat Gunay along with Hudaverdi and Baris Aslantas, had travelled to the Topcam area for hunting on Saturday, according to the governor.

The group informed their families that they were sheltering in a mosque and urgently requested assistance. However, rescue teams could not reach the area due to severe storms, Xinhua news agency reported.

Communication with the stranded group had been intermittent and was eventually lost. "Our priority is to ensure the safety of both the stranded individuals and our rescue teams," Erol said, adding that the rescue operation involved 23 personnel and seven vehicles.

Snowfall and storms have caused road closures and accidents across Turkey.

