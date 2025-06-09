Four Japan defence force members hurt in blast near US Air Base in Okinawa

Tokyo, June 9 (IANS) Four members of Japan Ground Self Defence Force (JGSDF) were injured after an explosion occurred Monday near the US military's Kadena Air Base in the southern Japanese prefecture of Okinawa, the Japanese media reported.

The defence personnel were working at a depot, local and Defence Ministry officials said. At around 11:20 am local time, the fire department received reports about the explosion at the SDF-managed facility when the SDF personnel were preparing to carry out bomb disposal operations.

"The ministry officials said there was an unidentified explosion while SDF personnel were preparing for bomb disposal operations, causing those in close proximity to suffer finger lacerations and possible hearing damage. The explosion appears to have occurred at an SDF storage facility for unexploded bombs in the ammunition depot area of the base, a Defense Ministry source said," Japan's Kyodo News reported.

Citing local authorities, it said that no evacuation order has been issued for nearby residents, and there is no risk of further explosions or fire.

The four SDF members working at the depot were taken to hospital following the incident, suffering injuries including burns to their fingers, another report said.

None of the injured are in critical condition, it added.

Police are currently investigating the situation at the scene. No evacuation order has been issued for nearby residents.

The GSDF contributes to the protection of Japanese lives and property by conducting disaster relief operations, such as rescue or lifesaving operations as a result of large scale accidents or domestic natural disasters, including earthquakes, storms and flood damage, volcanic eruptions, or snow-related disasters.

Okinawa remains home to the bulk of US military facilities in Japan even after its 1972 reversion from US control following Japan's defeat in World War II.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.