Former V-P Venkaiah Naidu congratulates Surgeon Raghu Ram for Guinness Record

Hyderabad, March 15 (IANS) Former Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday congratulated renowned surgeon Dr P. Raghu Ram who achieved the Guinness Book of World Records for the highest views of a breast cancer awareness lesson on YouTube in 24 hours.

“Congratulations to Dr Raghu Ram, a renowned surgeon and a Padma Shri awardee for achieving a record as recognised by the Guinness Book of World Records for empowering over 11,000 people within 24 hours on the landmark 50th anniversary of International Women’s Day, both at an in-person venue in Brahma Kumaris and online through YouTube,” Venkaiah Naidu posted on X.

He earlier attended an event where the Guinness Book of World Records certificate was presented to Dr Raghu Ram.

This was the second Guinness Book of World Records for Ushalakshmi Breast Cancer Foundation and KIMS-Ushalakshmi Centre for Breast Diseases along with Brahma Kumaris.

The onsite ‘Largest Breast Cancer Awareness Lesson’ was the other record achieved a few days ago, where a record 5,020 people were empowered about various aspects of breast cancer in a simple easy to understand format.

“This feat is also a jewel in the crown of Ushalakshmi Breast Cancer Foundation and KIMS-Ushalakshmi Centre for Breast Diseases at KIMS Hospitals as also for Brahma Kumaris. With 200,000 new cases being diagnosed every year and 100,000 deaths per annum, for every two women diagnosed with breast cancer, one succumbs to this dreaded disease in India,” said Venkaiah Naidu.

“Dr Raghu Ram has been championing an inspiring breast cancer advocacy campaign in the Telugu States for the past many years. He has been driving an awareness campaign on the importance of early detection of breast cancer through a number of innovative initiatives. Many of Dr Raghu Ram's initiatives, including a largescale population-based breast cancer screening programme spread across 4000 villages in both Telugu states has paved the path for early detection, translating to saving scores of lives in the region,” wrote the former Vice-President.

Dr Raghu Ram dedicated the recognition to his mother, Dr Ushalakshmi, a breast cancer ‘conqueror’ who passed away five months ago. “She was the major inspiration behind this innovative and impactful Breast Cancer advocacy campaign at Brahma Kumaris. Due to lack of awareness, absence of a robust population-based Screening Programme and inequitable cancer care, more than 60 per cent of Breast Cancers in India present in advanced stages,” he said.

Dr B. Bhaskar Rao, Chairman, KIMS Group of Hospitals, commended Dr Raghu Ram for achieving another milestone in his career.

K. Padmanabhaiah, Chairman, the Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI) also paid rich tributes to Dr Raghu Ram’s mother.

