Foreign Ministers from Bay of Bengal countries call on PM Modi

New Delhi, July 12 (IANS) Visiting Foreign Ministers of the Bay of Bengal countries jointly called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the final day of the 2nd BIMSTEC Foreign Ministers' Retreat in New Delhi on Friday.

"PM had fruitful discussions with the group of Ministers on further strengthening the regional cooperation in diverse areas including connectivity, energy, trade, health, agriculture, science, security and people to people exchanges. He stressed on the role of BIMSTEC as an engine for economic and social growth," a statement released by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said after the meeting.

PM Modi also reaffirmed India's commitment to a peaceful, prosperous, resilient and safe BIMSTEC region and highlighted its significance to India's Neighbourhood First and Act East policies as well as in its SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) vision.

Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation, or BIMSTEC, brings together seven countries of South and South East Asia for multifaceted cooperation

The first edition of the BIMSTEC Foreign Ministers' Retreat was held in Bangkok in July 2023 as India continues to reiterate its commitment to promote connectivity and linkages in the shared Bay of Bengal region.

Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr. Hasan Mahmud, Thailand Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa (current BIMSTEC chair), Bhutan Foreign Minister D.N. Dhungyel, Nepal Foreign Secretary Sewa Lamsal, State Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sri Lanka Tharaka Balasuriya and Myanmar's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister U Than Swe attended the meeting to bolster regional cooperation.

During his meeting with the visiting foreign ministers, PM Modi also expressed India's full support to Thailand for the upcoming BIMSTEC Summit to be held in September, later this year.

Last month, as he congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the BJP-led NDA's third consecutive term, Thailand Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said that he is already looking forward to the Indian leader's visit to the country in September this year for the BIMSTEC Summit.

"While Prime Minister Modi will be visiting Thailand in September this year to attend the BIMSTEC Summit; on my part, I look forward to paying an official visit to India at the earliest opportunity to realise the full potential of our relations," said Thavisin.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval were also present during the PM's meeting with the visiting foreign dignitaries.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.