Foreign agencies involvement cannot be ruled out: Ex Army chief Narvane on Manipur violence

New Delhi, July 29 (IANS) Former Army Chief Manoj Mukund Naravane asserted that the involvement of foreign agencies in the Manipur violence ‘cannot be ruled out’.

He said that if there is instability, not only in our neighbouring country, but in our border state then that instability is bad for our overall national security.

He also flagged the Chinese aid to various insurgent groups saying that they have been helping them for years and they will continue.

The former Army chief made these remarks at a function while interacting with journalists at the India International Centre on the topic ‘National Security Perspective’.

General (retired) Narvane while responding to a question about Manipur violence said: “Coming on to Manipur, I had said right in the beginning that internal security is very important. If there is instability not only in our neighbouring country but in our border state, then that instability is bad for our overall national security.”

“I am sure that those who are in the chair and responsible for taking actions due to be taken are doing their best. We should avoid second guess. The person on the ground knows best what is to be done,” the former Army Chief said.

He also asserted that definitely, instability does not help us in the overall national security construct and the involvement of foreign agencies, not only I say, cannot be ruled out.

“But I will say it (involvement of foreign agencies) is definitely there, specially Chinese aid to various insurgent groups, they have been helping them for so many years. They will continue, I believe,” General (retired) Naravane added.

His remarks came in the wake of the ethnic violence that erupted in Manipur on May 3.

Since the violence erupted in Manipur, hundreds of people have died and thousands have been forced to take refuge in the relief camps.

