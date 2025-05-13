Football: Unexpected challenges for Klopp as Leipzig trapped in stormy waters

Berlin, May 13 (IANS) Even for a multitasker like Jurgen Klopp, juggling multiple responsibilities appears increasingly challenging. Four months into his role as Red Bull's "Head of Global Soccer," the 57-year-old former Liverpool manager has found himself acting as an emergency responder for the energy drink giant's flagship club: RB Leipzig. The two-time German Cup winner is enduring an uncharacteristically difficult season.

Klopp's broad portfolio leaves limited time to personally manage the range of football operations under the Red Bull umbrella. While he and former German international Mario Gomez were in attendance last weekend for FC Paris' promotion to Ligue 1, Leipzig was dealing with a growing crisis, reports Xinhua.

In March, Klopp's associate Zsolt Low left his role as Head of Soccer Development to replace Marco Rose as Leipzig's interim head coach. However, despite the shuffle, the team failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League for the first time in years.

A major overhaul appears inevitable. Alongside a search for a new coach, Leipzig must rebuild its squad. The pressure is mounting on Klopp, who is now under scrutiny from both fans and the media.

Rumours have circulated that Klopp might take over coaching duties himself, but his agent Marc Kosicke quickly dismissed the speculation. "He is happy with his job," Kosicke said.

Still, media outlets are asking pointed questions about whether Klopp is a symbolic figurehead or a genuine decision-maker within the Red Bull football empire. Leipzig CEO and former defender Marcel Schafer confirmed that significant staff changes are coming. Local newspaper Leipziger Volkszeitung described Klopp's involvement as crucial for the club's future.

For now, Leipzig's aspirations of establishing itself as a dominant national and international force have stalled. With only a chance to qualify for the UEFA Conference League remaining, their final Bundesliga match against Stuttgart feels like a consolation prize. Red Bull's Head of Corporate Projects, Oliver Mintzlaff, had previously emphasised the need to take the next developmental step - a goal that now feels out of reach.

The Suddeutsche Zeitung described the crisis as "Klopp's problem to solve," while Kicker called it "a season in rubble." Even the possibility of hosting the 2026 Conference League final in Leipzig hasn't sparked much enthusiasm.

Weighed down by expensive, long-term player contracts and the looming cost of hiring new potential candidates like Crystal Palace's Oliver Glasner and Como's Cesc Fabregas remain under contract-Leipzig face a daunting recovery. That said, financial turmoil seems unlikely, with the club reporting approximately €450 million in revenue in recent years.

Schafer acknowledged both "economic and sporting challenges" ahead. "We have to change more than we thought," he said, noting that the club is now looking for players with both "quality and mentality."

For Klopp, the celebratory mood following his 2019 Champions League triumph may be over for now.

