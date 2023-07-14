Football: Internacional's Moledo Suspended After Positive Doping Test

Jul 14, 2023, 10:25 IST
Rio de Janeiro (Brazil), July 14 (IANS) Veteran International defender Rodrigo Moledo has been provisionally suspended after a positive doping test, the Brazilian Serie A club said.

The 35-year-old was found to have traces of the banned substance ostarine in his system during a random test following a Copa Libertadores match in May.

In a statement on Thursday, the Porto Alegre-based side said Moledo had requested the analysis of a B sample ahead of a tribunal hearing. He has denied any wrongdoing, the club added.

Moledo has made 218 first-team appearances for Internacional since joining the club from Greece's Panathinaikos in 2018.

He has also had spells at Ukraine's Metalist Kharkiv and Poland's Odra Wodzislaw -- among other clubs -- in a professional career that began in 2008.

