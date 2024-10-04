Football: India to play Vietnam in one-off friendly on October 12

New Delhi, Oct 4 (IANS) The Indian senior men's football team will face Vietnam in a one-off friendly match on October 12 following the withdrawal of Lebanon from the tri-nation friendly tournament, at the Thien Truong Stadium in Nam Định, Vietnam, with points counting towards the FIFA Rankings.

As per the original schedule, India were supposed to face Vietnam on October 9 and Lebanon on October 12. After Lebanon's withdrawal, the All-India Football Federation requested the Vietnam Football Federation to reschedule the Vietnam-India match to October 12, which was accepted by the VFF.

India will assemble in Kolkata on October 5 and have a training session on October 6. Manolo Márquez and his squad will travel to Vietnam on October 7, where they will continue training.

Marquez announced a list of 26 probables on Monday. The final squad of 23 players will be announced before the team's travel to Vietnam.

This will be the second event that the Indian senior national football team will be played under Manolo Márquez, who was appointed to the post succeeding Igor Stimac on July 20, 2024. The Intercontinental Cup was the 56-year-old Marquex's first assignment as India coach.

