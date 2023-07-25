Football: AIFF announces Rahul Gupta as Best Referee for 2022-23 season

New Delhi, July 25 (IANS) The All-India Football Federation (AIFF) on Tuesday named Rahul Gupta as the Best Referee for the 2022-23 season, and Kishan Chand Joshi as the Best Assistant Referee.

The 36-year-old Rahul Gupta is one of the most experienced footballers in the domestic circuit. In all, he officiated in 30 matches in the domestic leagues in the last couple of seasons.

In other awards, India and Mumbai City FC winger Lallianzuala Chhangte was recently named the Men’s Footballer of the Year, on the back of his impressive performance in the Indian Super League (ISL) and for the national team.

The Women Player of the Year award went to international player Manisha Kalyan after its Annual General Meeting in Bengaluru.

The Men’s Coach of the Year award went to former India player Clifford Miranda, who guided Odisha FC to Super Cup triumph and also AFC Cup qualification.

The current head coach of the U-17 team, Priya Parathi Valappil, a former India international player, was named Women's Coach of the Year.

