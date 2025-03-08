Summer 2025: Best Hydrating drinks to beat the heat

With the scorching sun of summer descending upon us, it's necessary to drink lots of water to sustain our bodily functions and general health. Though water is the most ideal drink to stay hydrated, there are several other cool and refreshing drinks available that can make our summer worthwhile. In this article, we will discuss 10 healthy and tasty drinks that can offer valuable nutrients, vitamins, and minerals to keep us hydrated and charged throughout the summer season.

Aam ka Panna: Aam ka panna is a popular Indian beverage prepared using raw mangoes. It aids digestion, cures constipation, and increases immunity.

Cucumber Juice: Cucumber juice is a cool drink with high water content, vitamins, and minerals. It cools the body, cures constipation, and increases immunity.

Carrot Juice with Lemon and Ginger: Carrot juice with lemon and ginger is a healthy beverage that's packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. It assists in increasing immunity, digestion, and skin, hair, and nail nourishment.

Aloe Vera Juice: Aloe vera juice is a refreshing beverage that's packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. It aids in keeping the body hydrated, digestion, and immunity.

Smoothies: Smoothies are healthy and tasty alternatives to drink while staying hydrated throughout summer. One can mix the fruits available at that time along with yoghurt and milk to enjoy a cool, healthy beverage.

Bael Serbet or Wood Apple Juice: Bael serbet or wood apple juice is a cooling beverage that's very rich in fibers, vitamins, and minerals. It gives relief from constipation, aids in digestion, and increases immunity.

Sugarcane Juice: Sugarcane juice is a summer favourite that's high in minerals, vitamins, and antioxidants. It energizes the body, calms stomach troubles, and improves immunity.

Watermelon Juice: Watermelon juice is a sweet and refreshing beverage that's high in water content, vitamins, and minerals. It relieves fatigue, stress, and headaches, making it a perfect beverage for hot summer days.

Kokum Juice: Kokum juice is a refreshing beverage prepared using the pulp of kokum fruit. Not only does it quench our thirst, but it also facilitates digestion, helps in relieving constipation, and enhances immunity.

Lime Juice or Lemonade: Lime juice or lemonade is a traditional summer beverage that not only satisfies our thirst but also activates digestion and increases energy levels. Add salt and honey to give it a sweet and sour flavour.

To conclude, hydration this summer is key to our total health and well-being. These 10 coolers not only relieve us of our thirst but also give us a boost of all the necessary nutrients, vitamins, and minerals for keeping us full of energy and healthy all year round.

Also read: International Women's Day 2025 Quotes, Wishes, Greetings and Messages