FlyDubai plane reports issue after take off from Kathmandu, continues on to Dubai

Kathmandu, April 25 (IANS) A FlyDubai aeroplane reported an engine problem onboard shortly after take off from Kathmandu's Tribhuvan International Airport on Monday night, but continued on for Dubai as it was sorted out, officials said.

"Fly Dubai flight number 576, (Boeing 737-800) Kathmandu to Dubai flight is normal now and proceeding to her destination Dubai as per the flight plan", the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal said in a tweet.

Tribhuvan International Airport General Managed Pratap Babu Tiwari said that the aircraft declared an emergency soon after taking off, and hovered over the city before its pilots told the control tower that they will continue after finding out that all indicators are normal, the Kathmandu Post reported.

Earlier, airport spokesperson Gyanendra Bhul said that the plane was preparing for emergency landing after it "caught fire" in mid-air and fire fighters, ambulances, and security personnel were in place at the airport for its safe landing.

The airport was briefly closed to prepare for an emergency landing but has now resumed normal operations.

