Flood death toll rises to seven in Poland

Warsaw, Sep 18 (IANS) Two more flood victims were found in Poland, raising the death toll to seven.

Senior Inspector Wioletta Martuszewska of the Klodzko County in Lower Silesian province told local media that one victim was found in a car in Ladek-Zdroj, and the other in the riverbed in Stronie Slaskie.

According to police, authorities have confirmed their identities, reports Xinhua, quoting Polish Press Agency.

These are the sixth and seventh victims of the flood caused by heavy rainfalls over Europe, as per the police data. The flooding has led to evacuations, widespread damages, and significant disruptions. However, Polish local media reported that the death toll may have risen to ten.

During a crisis management meeting in Wroclaw, Lower Silesia, in the morning, Minister of Interior and Administration Tomasz Siemoniak announced the expansion of the natural disaster zone to include seven more counties.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that ministries are working on a reconstruction program for the flood-affected areas. The program will be presented once the rescue operations are completed.

Lower Silesia Governor Maciej Awizen described the situation in the province as "very critical" but the weather forecast indicates an improvement in the meteorological situation.

