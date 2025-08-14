Flagged concerns with local authorities: MEA on violence against Indians in Ireland, Canada

New Delhi, Aug 14 (IANS) India on Thursday said that it has raised concerns over recent incidents of violence against Indian nationals with the Irish authorities in Dublin, as well as with the Embassy of Ireland in New Delhi. It stated that the Indian Embassy in Dublin is in touch with the victims and the community members, providing all possible assistance.

On the issue of violence in Canada and the recent harassment of an Indian couple, India asserted that it takes the safety and security of Indian nationals very seriously and will engage with local authorities whenever any security concerns arise.

“There have been several cases of violence against Indian nationals in Ireland, as you would have seen in various reports. We have strongly raised this matter with the Irish authorities in Dublin as well as with the Embassy here. We note that both the President of Ireland and the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister have publicly condemned these deplorable acts of violence. Our Embassy in Dublin is in touch with the victims. They are also in touch with our community members and extending all possible support. We have issued an advisory for Indian nationals residing in Ireland. We hope that the issues will settle," said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal while addressing a regular media briefing in New Delhi.

Regarding Canada, he said, "As far as the safety and security of our nationals are concerned, we take them very seriously. Our mission, as well as our consulates, is in close touch with the community members. And whenever there is any issue which needs to be flagged as far as security is concerned, we will take them to local law enforcement authorities for appropriate action".

Earlier this week, Ireland's Deputy Prime Minister Simon Harris strongly condemned the "despicable acts of violence and racism" against the Indian community in the country over the past few weeks, while at the same time, lauding their "positive contribution" to the second biggest island in the British Isles archipelago.

Harris made the statement after meeting representatives of the Indian community in Dublin.

"Today, I met representatives of Ireland’s Indian community. I completely condemn the despicable acts of violence and racism that we have seen against some members of the Indian community in recent weeks. I want to thank the Indian community for their very positive contribution to Ireland," he posted on X after the meeting on August 11.

The meeting took place after an Indian national was violently assaulted in Tallaght - a southwestern outer suburb of Dublin - on July 26. Following the incident, the Indian Embassy in Ireland said that it was in touch with the victim and his family and providing all the assistance.

Recently, the Embassy of India in Ireland also issued an advisory urging Indian nationals to take reasonable precautions for their security and avoid deserted areas, especially at odd hours.

On the other hand, in Canada, a widely circulated video showed a group of young Canadian men hurling racial abuses and threats at an Indian couple in a parking lot in Peterborough, Ontario. The incident sparked outrage, with many expressing concern over rising violence against Indian nationals in Canada.

The incident unfolded on July 29 at the Lansdowne Place Mall parking lot, as confirmed by the Canadian police.

In a statement, the Peterborough Police Service said it has taken one individual into custody in connection with the incident. "On Friday, August 8, 2025, officers began an investigation into the incident, which happened on July 29, 2025. The investigation included viewing videos, some of which were circulating on social media, and that included hate-based language," it stated.

