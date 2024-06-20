Five killed in road accident in Gilgit Baltistan

Islamabad, June 20 (IANS) Five tourists were killed and one injured in a road accident in northern Gilgit Baltistan region, police said.

The accident happened on Wednesday night in the valley of Naltar, where the tourists were on their way back home after an excursion trip, the region's police told media.

The tourists' jeep fell into a deep ravine when the driver tried to negotiate a sharp turn at the dilapidated road on the mountainous terrain of the valley, reports Xinhua news agency, citing the regional police.

The deceased were members of the same family, and the injured man was shifted to a nearby hospital, where his condition was said to be critical.

