Five killed as heavy rain lashes Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

Islamabad, July 23 (IANS) At least five people were killed and several were hospitalised after heavy rainfall lashed Mansehra district in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, local media reported.

The intermittent downpour which started on Friday night and continued till Saturday triggered landslide, Dawn reported.

In Chitral, the heavy rainfall triggered flash floods washing away bridges, roads, livestock and houses.

The deceased were identified as Afghan national Samiullah's wife and son, Ajwa bibi, Mohammamed Hussain and an unidentified man, whose body was fished out from a swollen stream. Chitta Batta area.

Those rendered homeless have been provided essential commodities, Dawn reported quoting Lower Chitral DC Muhammad Ali Khan as saying.

Relief operations are affected as administration was experiencing difficulty due to road blocakades, Upper Chitral DC Khalid Zaman said.

