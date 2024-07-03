Five killed in fire in Indonesia

Jakarta, July 3 (IANS) Five members of a family, including three children, died after a fire engulfed a furniture warehouse in Bekasi, an outskirt city of Indonesia's capital on Wednesday morning, local authorities said.

According to a preliminary report, the fire broke out at about 6:45 a.m. local time in Jatiasih area where the victims were inside the house, Xinhua news agency reported.

At least 12 fire engines were deployed to distinguish the fire, said head of Bekasi's fire and rescue agency Aceng Solehudin, noting that an electrical shortage was possibly the main cause of the fire.

According to him, the fire has also caused damages of up to 1 billion Indonesian rupiahs (around 61,000 U.S. dollars).

Meanwhile, Jatiasih police chief Suroto said that all victims were trapped in a bathroom at the warehouse during the fire.

The victims wanted to get out of the building, but the fire continued to spread fast and blocked their way out, he said, adding that an investigation into the case was still underway.

