Five killed, a dozen injured in fire at Peru's prison

Lima, Oct 17 (IANS) At least five people died and over a dozen were injured in a fire that broke out at a prison in the Peruvian city of Huancayo, confirmed the National Penitentiary Institute (INPE).

The institution detailed in a statement on Wednesday that the fire occurred at 9:30 p.m. local time on Tuesday in the shoe workshop of the pavilion two at the Huancayo Penitentiary, resulting in five deaths, apparently "due to asphyxiation."

It said that upon learning the situation, security personnel informed the local firefighters, who then arrived with at least 30 members, along with ambulances and support vehicles, according to Xinhua news agency.

According to the statement, the rescue also involved 100 officers from the National Police of Peru, an on-duty prosecutor, ambulances from the Emergency Medical Service and other departments.

The INPE added that, in accordance with established security protocols, the inmates from the pavilion two were evacuated to a secure location to guarantee their physical safety, and that it is providing assistance to the relevant authorities for the investigation of the case.

According to reports from the private broadcaster Exitosa, it is presumed that a short circuit in the shoe workshop may have started the fire, which was exacerbated quickly by flammable materials.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.