Five killed, 20 injured as bus turns turtle in Pakistan

Islamabad, July 30 (IANS) At least five people were killed and 20 others injured when a bus overturned in Pakistan's Punjab province on Sunday.

The accident occurred as the driver of bus dozed off and the vehicle turned turtle, Dawn quoted rescue services district in-charge Aslam as saying.

The bus, carrying devotees of a Sufi saint, was on its way back to Jacobabad from Sakhi Sarwar.

The injured were rushed to a local hospital, from where seriously injured were shifted to Rajanpur district hospital.

