Five injured in Philippine Navy helicopter crash

Manila, Dec 5 (IANS) Five people, including two pilots, were injured after a Philippine Navy helicopter crashed on Thursday at an airport in Cavite province, south of Manila, a naval spokesperson said.

Commander John Percie Alcos said an AgustaWestland AW 109 helicopter crashed on Thursday morning at the Sangley Point airport. The chopper took off to conduct a functional check flight after maintenance inspection, Xinhua news agency reported.

He said two pilots and three crew members onboard suffered minor cuts, bruises, and a minor fracture.

"All personnel onboard, though with minor injuries, were conscious and safely transported to a military hospital for medical evaluation," Alcos said.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the incident, he said.

The Philippine Civil Aviation Authority said in a short statement that all landing and take-off operations at the airport have been suspended due to a disabled military aircraft on the runway.

